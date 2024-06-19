If you're a cyclist, these closures on 'The Loop' could affect you

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting this week, one of Tucson’s most beloved recreation areas, The Loop, will face some closures as it undergoes a much-needed upgrade.

The Loop is not only one of the most popular bike trails in Tucson and the surrounding area, but it also serves a second purpose: flood control. The closures are necessary for the county to remove sediment buildup along certain points.

Pima County officials have already begun the process of closing sections of The Loop in Oro Valley to restore portions of the CDO Wash and upgrade the bike trail.

Camille Hall of the Pima County Regional Flood Control District said, "In every area where there’s already paved loop, we’re actually going to repave and restripe those segments. So users will have a nice smooth ride."

Hall, a cyclist herself, knows how important this resource is to the people who use the bike trail. “I have a tandem bicycle so I love coming out and biking on The Loop," she said.

However, there is work to be done. The 2020 Big Horn Fire and the rainstorms that followed left the CDO Wash full of sediment and debris. Workers need to clear that out and build up the sides of the bike trail so The Loop can help contain runoff water during storms.

“Our main priority is to keep the property and the people of Pima County safe. This project is going to protect the homes, the businesses, everything along the wash."

Seven sections of The Loop will be closed from now until November to complete the job. Hall said each section will reopen as crews finish with an anticipated completion of November 2024.

Tyler Morganstern, a manager at Bicycle Ranch and an avid user of The Lopp said it’s good they are starting in the heat of summer.

“This is probably a good time because unless you’re getting out at five or six o'clock in the morning, you can’t [later in the day] because you have to have so much water [and be more prepared,” he said.

There are no expected changes to roadways or streets.