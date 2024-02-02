New tiki bar set for grand opening in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Doug Finical, tiki mugs are an obsession.

And he will have hundreds on display for the grand opening Friday at Cabali, Finical's new tiki bar at 8195 N. Oracle Road.

"I think there's somewhere between about 800," said Finical. "But I have over 1000."

Cabali has been a passion project for Doug, who is hoping to bring more tiki to Tucson.

Located next to The Landing off Oracle in Oro Valley, Finical says they are going for a speakeasy-vibe at their location.

The bar was supposed to open last summer, but Finical says they wanted to get it right.

“This one, because it was so personal to me. Once I sort of got into it, I didn't want to stop,” said Finical.

And the grand opening is Friday at 3 p.m., and Cabali will be open four days a week to start.

Finical says while he is excited, he is feeling bittersweet.

"I still can't really imagine what it's going to be like to be on the other side of it. Because it's been, you know, 18 months of just awesome and awful at the same time," said Finical.