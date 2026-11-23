ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — For 42 years, the dining room at Mama's Famous Pizza & Heros near Oracle and Magee roads has been more than just a place to grab a slice. It has been a neighborhood staple. Now, after more than four decades, the original family behind the restaurant is packing up and moving on.

Since 1984, generations of families have gathered at the restaurant's original Oro Valley location. For 21-year-old Enzo Spina, whose grandfather opened the doors more than four decades ago, leaving the space is deeply personal.

"I've looked at this place like a second home. I mean, there's pictures of me running around," Spina said. "So it's definitely going to be a little bittersweet saying goodbye. But I look at Mama's Pizza as it's not the location, it's the family and the community."

Spina said dealing with a corporate landlord made staying at their original home too difficult, adding that long-term visions simply did not align.

"The corporate side of things, they just see you as a number," Spina said. "And it's hard to see, and a little heartbreaking to see. But it doesn't really change: We're still going to be a part of the community no matter what."

The Oro Valley restaurant is the only remaining Mama's location still owned and operated by the original Spina family, which has no involvement with the other two Mama's locations in Tucson.

Ahead of closing their doors at the current space, the family is inviting loyal customers to a special farewell celebration on Sunday, Nov. 29, to share one last meal before closing this chapter.

"Obviously this is going to be the last time you're going to be able to come to this original location, but it's definitely not going to be the last time you try Mama's. I can tell you that for sure," Spina said.

While Spina said he isn't quite ready to reveal the exact new address yet, he confirmed several options are on the table, and promised customers the family will remain right in Oro Valley.

"Rest assured that we're not going anywhere," Spina said. "We're moving to the next chapter, and we're going to grow even more."