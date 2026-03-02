Iranian pastor in Catalina hopes Middle East missile strikes lead to regime change in Iran

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local pastor Nasser Jahan, an Iranian national, says the Iranian people want their government gone following American and Israeli missile attacks in the Middle East.

Jahan, the lead pastor of Life Point Church in Catalina, just north of Oro Valley, says it is time for a change in his homeland following American and Israeli missile attacks in the Middle East over the weekend.

"From personal experience it is a brutal government the Iranian government," Jahan said.

Marc Monroy, KGUN 9

Jahan left Iran in the mid-'90s, a little more than a decade after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He eventually settled in Istanbul, Turkey, where he became a devout Christian and met his American wife before later moving to the United States.

"I would go as far to say that they are a genocidal government they just want to massacre people to maintain power," Jahan said.

Jahan says he has seen nothing but support for him and Iran from his neighbors and church community.

"The people want the government gone. The people who are from Iran in the United States want the government gone," Jahan said.

KGUN 9

KGUN 9 has covered protests locally opposing American and Israeli strikes. Jahan, however, says his experience has been different.

"Most of the people here have been very supportive and kind," Jahan said.

Marc Monroy, KGUN 9

Jahan hopes the attacks in the Middle East lead to a better future in his homeland.

"Our hope is that this leads or motivates the people of Iran, like before in 1979, to begin to overthrow the government and bring in a government that is healthy," Jahan said.