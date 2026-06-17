Inside the 911 center: Oro Valley recruiting new dispatchers

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — When someone calls 911, the first person they speak with is not a police officer, firefighter or paramedic. It's a dispatcher.

As the Oro Valley Police Department recruits new emergency communications dispatchers, department leaders say the job requires a unique mix of quick decision-making, multitasking and the ability to remain calm during some of the most stressful situations imaginable.

"Behind every breaking news story and every headline, there's a 911 dispatcher answering the first call, or working with the responders in the field," said Ben Johnson, the Oro Valley Police Department's communications manager.

Johnson has worked in emergency communications for nearly 12 years and is now helping recruit the next generation of dispatchers.

The position serves as a critical link between callers in crisis and the first responders heading to the scene. Dispatchers are responsible for gathering information, coordinating resources and helping callers through emergencies until help arrives.

But the work can be demanding.

A 2023 nationwide survey of 911 centers found many agencies struggled to keep positions filled, with stress among the top reasons employees left the profession. The survey found an average vacancy rate of about 25%, meaning roughly one in four positions went unfilled.

"And when you think about it, that's not really surprising," Johnson said. "The people working here often experience those frantic moments right alongside the people calling for help."

Over the years, Johnson said he has witnessed some of life's most significant moments through a headset.

"I've heard a baby be born, I've heard someone's life end on the phone, so we may never get blood on our shoes, but we're still in the mix of what's going on," he said.

Because of the emotional demands of the job, Johnson said employee wellness is a major focus within the department. Resources include wellness spaces, opportunities to step away after difficult incidents and routine check-ins with employees.

"We constantly check in with the dispatchers after calls that, even if they don't make the news, they may be difficult," Johnson said.

The work does not stop when one emergency ends.

"We're the first point of contact while someone's immediately faced with the worst problem in their lives," Johnson said. "They haven’t had time to process it so it’s the rawest of emotions and we’re there until someone gets on scene."

Those interested in applying for a dispatcher position with the Oro Valley Police Department can find more information and application details here.

Residents should remember that 911 is intended for emergencies requiring an immediate response. Non-emergency concerns should be directed to the Town of Oro Valley's 311 system or the appropriate non-emergency phone line.