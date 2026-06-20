Infant survives horrific crash

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend is extra special for dads. It’s Father’s Day Sunday.

For one Tucson dad, he’s counting his blessings. This time last year, a car accident involving his pregnant wife made for a gut-wrenching weekend. The baby spent the first 112 days of her life in the hospital.

Bailey Anderson Complications from the accident forced the mother to give birth at 6 months.

This year is very different. KGUN 9’s Concetta Callahan caught up with the first-time dad at the baby’s first birthday party.

A big celebration for this mighty one-year-old, Iris.

Mom and dad are grateful their family is able to celebrate this incremental milestone at home.

Bailey Anderson Iris Anderson turns ONE!

Isaiah Anderson is Iris’ dad. He held her for the first time on Father’s Day. She weighed only 1 pound 8 ounces.

Bailey Anderson Baily and Isaiah Anderson with their baby in the NICU.

“It was very nerve-wracking.She was so small.I was so afraid of moving wrong and hurting her,” he explained.

His wife, Bailey Anderson recalled, “it was just the craziest NICU journey.It was such a rollercoaster.”

Bailey Anderson Iris in the NICU. Weighed just 1 lb. 8 oz.

Baby Iris came into this world when her mom was only 6 months pregnant after the couple got into a horrific accident.

Bailey Anderson Aftermath of couple's car accident

Iris would spend the first 112 days of her life in the NICU at Banner Children’s at Diamond Children’s Medical Center.

“As scary as it was, it’s an amazing place because these nurses form relationships, not just with the babies, but with the family as well, and so it was a beautiful support team,” said Lindsay Caron, Iris’ grandmother.

A testament to what grandma said, her NICU nurse showed up for Iris’ birthday.

She said she wouldn’t miss this little fighter turning one.

Bailey Anderson Anderson family with Iris' NICU nurse, Kelynn Campbell.

“The NICU is a very scary place. It is a very trying time.Not a lot of stories sometimes get to end like this, but when they do and when we get to see the progress that these kiddos make, it means the world and it helps remind us of why we do it,” said Kelynn Campbell, Iris’ Nurse.

Bailey Anderson First time Isaiah Anderson held his daughter was in the NICU on Father's Day.

The Anderson family has a lot to celebrate this year.

For mom, she’s grateful the nerves are gone and her husband can truly put the ‘happy’ in Happy Father’s Day.

Bailey Anderson After 112 days in the NICU, Iris can go home.

“Seeing him be a dad has just meant the world to me. He’s an incredible father and she absolutely adores him.It’s my favorite thing in the world.It makes my heart so happy,” Bailey Anderson said, as she looked at her husband holding their baby girl.

Here at KGUN 9 we want to wish Isaiah Happy Father’s Day, along with all of the dads out there. We hope you all enjoy your weekend.