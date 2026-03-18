Distracted driving campaign grows across Southern Arizona this April

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’ve been driving around Pima County lately, you’ve likely seen it: Phones Down, Just Drive.

The campaign, founded by Julie Festerling, continues to grow nearly five years after it began following a personal tragedy.

Festerling started the nonprofit after losing her daughter, Caitlin Festerling, and Caitlin’s boyfriend, Paul Garcia, to a distracted driver in 2019.

With April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the local nonprofit is expanding its message across Southern Arizona.

Festerling says the effort is reaching more people than ever before.

“It’s really expanded in the last year,” Festerling said. “We’ve brought on some new volunteers. But also, we have so many other law enforcement agencies that have partnered up with us, including Tucson Police Department, Oro Valley Police Department.”

The campaign, which once relied on a smaller group of partners, now includes multiple law enforcement agencies, schools and community organizations working together to spread awareness.

That growth is also being fueled by volunteers—many of whom say the message hits close to home.

“I wanted to get involved with this because I know that spreading the word about distracted driving is a good thing,” said volunteer Charlene Ellis-Finders.

Another volunteer, Charity Nelson, said the message resonates far beyond one family’s story.

“I’ve not been in Julie’s shoes, losing a child,” Nelson said. “But no one should lose anyone to a car accident.”

Festerling says the campaign is already making an impact, with people reaching out to share how it’s changed their behavior behind the wheel.

“We get so many texts and phone calls from people saying, ‘you know, I used to be that person that would be driving down the road and texting,’” she said.

Still, distracted driving remains a deadly issue.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 3,200 people were killed nationwide in distracted driving crashes in 2023.

The agency also warns that taking your eyes off the road for just five seconds at 55 miles per hour is like driving the length of a football field without looking.

Through school outreach, community events and partnerships with first responders, the goal of “Phones Down, Just Drive” is simple: help drivers build safer habits before it’s too late.

For more information, including volunteer opportunities and events, click here.