Coper Creek parents make last push ahead of closure vote

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Parents and community members connected to Copper Creek Elementary are making a final appeal to the Amphitheater School District ahead of a governing board vote that could close the neighborhood school.

Copper Creek Elementary sits within a residential neighborhood in Oro Valley, and families say it functions as more than a campus — serving as a central gathering place and support system for students and parents alike.

“This is not just a financial decision,” said Sharron Lovemore, whose daughter attended Copper Creek for nine years. “It affects these children not only now, but many years down the road.”

Lovemore said her daughter began at Copper Creek in special-education preschool before moving through the school’s cross-categorical program. She credits the school’s inclusive model, where general education and special-education students learn together, with helping her daughter build confidence and independence.

“She is absolutely thriving because of the foundation and the support she received here at Copper Creek,” Lovemore said.

Lovemore added that the inclusive culture at Copper Creek did not develop overnight. She said staff members receive specialized training and work closely with therapists and families, creating an environment that supports students with a wide range of needs.

Other parents with children currently enrolled at Copper Creek say closing the school would disrupt a community that has taken decades to build.

Megan Mascareno, a parent at the school, said Copper Creek’s location within a neighborhood allows families to walk to school and fosters daily connections between parents, staff and students.

“This is not just a building that houses children,” Mascareno said. “It’s disheartening. It’s heartbreaking.”

Mascareno and other parents argue there are alternatives to closing the school, including keeping existing school communities intact rather than redistributing students across multiple campuses. Several parents have urged district leaders to slow the process and re-examine their consolidation plan before making a final decision.

The impact of a potential closure extends beyond parents and students. A crossing guard who has worked at Copper Creek for eight years said the school plays a vital role in the neighborhood’s sense of continuity.

“What’s really cool about that is I’ll be at the supermarket and some kid that went here maybe five years ago — they’ll still remember me,” he said.

Parents also raised concerns about how a closure could affect students who rely on consistent routines and familiar support systems, particularly those in special-education programs. Lovemore said separating students from peers and staff they know could have long-term consequences.

With the vote expected Tuesday night, families say they hope their voices are considered before the board makes a decision they believe cannot be reversed.

The Amphitheater School District has cited declining enrollment and financial challenges as reasons for considering school closures.