Construction begins on Oro Valley Marketplace redevelopment

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction is officially underway on a major redevelopment at the Oro Valley Marketplace. The project will add new apartments, improved pedestrian connections and a public park to the area near Tangerine and Oracle Roads.

Crews have broken ground south of Tangerine Road, flattening land and relocating water lines to make room for a 320-unit apartment community known as Encantada at Oro Valley Marketplace. It’s the first phase of a master plan approved in 2023 that aims to turn what’s long been a shopping destination into a mixed-use hub to live, work and dine.

“The plans for the redevelopment, the live and shop component, is one of the reasons we decided to come in here originally,” said Crispin Franco, co-owner of Stacks Book Club.

“It’s one of the reasons we opened our bar here. Really excited ground is being broken,” said Hector Martinez, co-owner of The Hoppy Vine.

Franco said the Marketplace already sees strong community traffic but believes more residents living nearby could help businesses grow.

“We have great traffic from the community already. But it just adds more people living in the area, living on property. It gives us a better opportunity long term to be really successful here in Oro Valley,” Franco said.

The master plan also calls for new restaurants, a hotel site, improved intersections and a pedestrian tunnel, with traffic restrictions expected to come in phases through the next two years.

“Just here recently we are getting some neighbors right next door which, like our spot, has never been occupied so that’s exciting. A few doors down past Charred Pie there’s a tea room opening up,” said Martinez.

A new neighborhood park is expected to break ground between Walmart and Tuk Tuk Thai by December. Town officials say full Marketplace access will return for Thanksgiving weekend and again during the holidays.

“The Marketplace could be the bedrock of Oro Valley if we get the right additional tenants in the Marketplace. So I hope Town West, as they’re going out there, prioritizes local. It would be great to see as many local businesses as we can,” Franco said.

While many are optimistic about the redevelopment, some online have voiced concern that Oro Valley should focus more on affordable housing than luxury apartments. Others also voiced a need for more family-friendly amenities as the town grows.

Construction of the Encantada at Oro Valley Marketplace is expected to be complete by mid- to late-2027.

