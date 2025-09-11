Community honors 24th anniversary of 9/11 at Arizona Heroes Memorial

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Community members gathered Thursday morning at the Arizona Heroes Memorial to mark the 24th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

The ceremony opened with bagpipes and the ringing of a bell, followed by a moment of silence. Speakers included Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winnfield, Police Chief Kara Riley, and Dick Eggerding, a 92-year-old U.S. veteran who spearheaded the creation of the memorial.

“I think what’s important [is] making sure that the stories are passed down through the generations, so they understand the sacrifices that were made in order to keep our Constitution, our democracy together,” said Lisa Hopper of the Arizona Heroes Memorial.

Eggerding reflected on his memories of September 11, saying, “In terms of emotions, I cannot ever get over watching [those buildings collapse] and the people who jumped out of [the] building prior to that time. That left a very very strong feeling in me.”

The amphitheater quickly filled with attendees despite the early morning heat — a turnout that organizers said showed the community’s commitment to remembering the lives lost and honoring first responders.

“And the nice part was the people who showed up this afternoon in this bad weather to even celebrate with us and to remember the people who gave their lives. The memorial is serving its purpose,” Eggerding said.

The Arizona Heroes Memorial sits in the heart of Naranja Park and is intended to provide a lasting place of reflection for future generations.