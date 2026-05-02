Class Dismissed: Copper Creek Elementary hosts ceremony ahead of closure

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Copper Creek Elementary School is just weeks away from closing its doors for the last time, and the community came together to celebrate nearly 40 years of education one final time.

Copper Creek, along with Donaldson, Holaway, and Nash Elementary, is closing due to budget issues in the Amphi School District. Before it does, students, staff, and families walked down memory lane, remembering the moments that made Copper Creek special.

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Alumni Abbex Hart and Matthew Scott said Copper Creek was a great place to learn and grow.

"The support I got from a bunch of teachers and the learning environment was really nice," Hart said. "It was just great; I found a bunch of friends here with the support and help I got."

Fifth grader Brooke Bird said she met some of her best friends at the school.

"You'll always have a friend, and it's just an amazing school," Bird said. "Copper Creek will always be a great school with great memories that you will create."

It's not just students saying goodbye. Teacher Susan Latin spent more than 20 years at Copper Creek.

"It's just a very special place, and I am so excited tonight to come back and enjoy all the people who love Copper Creek so much. Latin said. "Once a Hawk, always a Hawk. Forever, for a lifetime,"

However, the celebration is bittersweet. The school closes at the end of the year, and students are either graduating or being transferred to feeder schools such as Harelson and Painted Sky Elementary.

"I'm going to miss all of my friends and the teachers, too," Copper Creek 5th grader Collin Herrington said.

"When they announced it to the whole school, I was very sad," Bird said.

"It is really bittersweet because this is the place where I really did grow up," Hart said.

Even though Copper Creek is closing, Principal Stephanie Hilling said the legacy will soar on.

"I know that they are going to continue with those hawk expectations that we talk about every day," Hilling said. "They are going to soar and be successful no matter where they are."