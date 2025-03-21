'Celebrate Oro Valley' event returns April 12 to James D. Kriegh Park

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Oro Valley’s annual Celebrate Oro Valley event returns on Saturday, April 12, from 2 to 5 p.m., with a lineup of activities for the whole community.

For the second time, the event will take place at James D. Kriegh Park, moving from its longtime home at Steam Pump Ranch. The celebration also serves as the town’s final event commemorating its 50th anniversary in 2024.

Attendees can expect live music, family-friendly activities, and local vendors, with food trucks and wine sales available for purchase. The music lineup includes:



Little House of Funk from 2–3 p.m.

Mark Miller Band from 3:30–5 p.m.

The event also features a free youth dodgeball tournament, inflatables, arts and crafts, and community booths hosted by local businesses and organizations.

“This event is always just a chance to be grateful for everything that we have here in Oro Valley, whether it was at Steam Pump Ranch or here at JDK,” said Matt Jankowski, Deputy Parks and Recreation Director. “We’re in the shadow of the Catalina Mountains, we’re doing it during a time of year where the weather is fantastic. And it’s just another opportunity to get together with your friends and neighbors and celebrate everything that makes Oro Valley great.”

Local businesses and wineries still have an opportunity to participate by registering for a free community booth or signing up as a wine vendor. Booth space is limited.

For more information or to register, visit orovalleyaz.gov.