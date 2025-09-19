CDO student earns Jane Goodall grant to plant shade trees on campus

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — At just 16 years old, Canyon Del Oro High School junior Alexei “Lyosha” Kotov is juggling life as an International Baccalaureate student, competitive gymnast and community volunteer. Now, he’s adding environmental leader to the list.

Kotov recently earned a Jane Goodall Roots & Shoots grant to plant drought-tolerant shade trees on the CDO campus. He said the project grew from his passion for philanthropy, the environment and a desire to bring more greenery to Southern Arizona’s desert landscape.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping people and the environment,” Kotov said. “Coming from North Carolina where it’s all green, I wanted to bring some of that here to the desert.”

Kotov’s inspiration also stems from his own journey. He was born with epilepsy and spent part of his childhood in London while receiving treatment. Growing up on the East Coast, surrounded by lush forests, shaped his outlook when he moved to the Southwest and saw fewer trees.

“I found that a way to help people and bring my own comfortable environment is planting trees,” he said. “That way I’m able to feel like I’ve done something for other people by bringing shade and helping in general.”

The Roots & Shoots grant is helping him collaborate with Tucson Clean and Beautiful, which offers affordable trees for community projects. Kotov is still working out logistics, including how many trees will be planted and whether students will take part for service hours or professionals will do the planting.

Beyond this effort, Kotov is also writing grants to support tuition assistance at his gymnastics gym and continues advocacy work with the Epilepsy Foundation. “I’ve always found that other people like me who have epilepsy don’t have enough funding,” he said. “So I’ve been trying to help the Epilepsy Foundation pass bills and laws to get support all around the country.”

Kotov hopes to study psychology in college, following his mother’s career path, while continuing his service work. He says his advice to other young people is simple: take the leap.

“My advice to other students is to just shoot your shot,” Kotov said. “I didn’t expect to get this grant, but I’m really happy I did.”

For him, the trees are about more than shade. “I hope that they symbolize growth and change and how the environment is able to change for the better,” he said. “And I hope people will see this and start helping in ways like this, small ways and large ways.”