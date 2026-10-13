Arizona’s new road laws hit motorcyclists and distracted drivers alike

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Motorcyclists who weave between lanes of moving traffic in Arizona can now be charged with reckless driving. Drivers caught on their phones more than once are also paying more.

The changes are among several new traffic laws that took effect Sept. 12. House Bill 2941 was sponsored by Rep. Lupe Contreras and signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs on June 22. Under it, a motorcyclist who rides between lanes or rows of moving traffic, or passes another vehicle in the same lane, can be found guilty of reckless driving.

Before the change, those moves usually meant a traffic ticket. Now a first offense is a class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to four months in jail and a fine of up to $750. A judge can also order a rider to surrender their license. The conviction is reported to the Arizona Department of Transportation, which can suspend driving privileges for up to 90 days.

The penalties climb for repeat offenders. A rider convicted again within 24 months, or who has a prior conviction for an offense such as DUI, racing or aggressive driving, faces a class 1 misdemeanor. That means up to six months in jail, up to $2,500 in fines, at least 20 days behind bars and a one-year license suspension.

Neil Berke has been riding motorcycles for more than 50 years. He started as a kid on his family’s farm in Nebraska, and these days he commutes on his bike. He says the law makes sense.

“I feel like even if a car is switching lanes a lot, swerving back and forth through lanes, I figure that’s reckless driving, so I can see a motorcycle being that same way,” Berke said. “They’re also creating danger for other drivers as well as themselves.”

He thinks the tougher penalties will change how some riders behave.

“The penalty is a lot harsher now than what it used to be,” he said. “I would think twice before I started doing that.”

Filtering is still legal

The new law doesn’t change Arizona’s lane filtering law, which has been on the books since 2022. Riders on two-wheeled motorcycles can still move between stopped cars, but only when traffic is stopped, the road has at least two lanes going the same direction, the speed limit is 45 mph or less and the rider is going 15 mph or slower. Filtering isn’t allowed on freeways.

Drivers see it, too

Julie Festerling says she often sees lane splitting from behind the wheel.

“I see it on the freeway a lot when I’m driving, and out of nowhere, these motorcycles will just like blow between me and the car next to me, and it scares me,” she said. “It’s not only dangerous for us because we don’t see them coming, but it’s dangerous for them.”

Festerling knows how quickly a crash can change a family. In November 2019, a distracted driver caused the crash that killed her daughter, Caitlin, and Caitlin’s boyfriend, Paul. Festerling and Paul’s mother later co-founded the nonprofit Phones Down Just Drive, which teaches students and new drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

She said lane splitting and distracted driving can be a deadly combination.

“If a person is driving a car and they’re looking at their cell phone, they’re distracted, and a motorcycle decides to do lane splitting and cuts them off, this driver is not going to be able to react quick enough,” Festerling said. “That could be a really bad situation.”

Berke said he watches for distracted drivers every time he rides.

“When you’re on your motorcycle, you can see in their cars pretty easily, and you do see that quite a bit,” he said. “It does make you a little leery about even being around them.”

His advice to drivers is to stay alert.

“We can be so easily missed because we’re smaller, not as visible,” Berke said. “Look twice if you have to.”

Tougher fines for distracted drivers

Drivers face new penalties too. Repeat offenses for using a phone while driving now cost $400 each, up from $150 to $250, according to KGUN’s sister station ABC15. If a distracted driver crashes with a motorcyclist, the driver faces an additional $150 penalty.

More than 8,000 drivers were involved in distraction-related crashes in Arizona in 2025, according to ADOT.

Festerling called the higher fines a step in the right direction but said they should go further.

“Four hundred dollars, though, for a second offense, that’s still a slap on the wrist,” she said. “We need stricter laws and penalties on all of that.”

She said penalties work best alongside education, and that parents need to set the example for young drivers.

“Mom and dad, they need to lead by example,” she said.

Other changes

The new laws also limit how much companies can charge to boot a vehicle. Drivers now need to update their license photo every 16 years instead of every 12.

Starting Jan. 1, owners will also need a valid motorcycle license or endorsement to renew a motorcycle’s registration. Riders have until the end of the year to comply.

Festerling’s message to riders thinking about a risky move is simple.

“Choose to not make the risky move, because that could be the last move that you make,” she said. “Do you want that to be the end of your story?”