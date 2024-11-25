From vision to reality: 91-year-old vet shapes 'heroes' memorial in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Heroes Memorial, now open at Naranja Park in Oro Valley, serves as a heartfelt tribute to veterans, first responders and healthcare workers.

The vision of 91-year-old local veteran Dick Eggerding, the memorial stands as a place to reflect, remember and express gratitude to those who serve and sacrifice for others.

Eggerding says the idea for the memorial was shaped by key moments throughout his life, including the loss of his father, a World War I veteran, and the events of 9/11. He also drew inspiration from the dedication of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I found the gravesite of one of my friends who was killed 11 days before the Armistice,” Eggerding shared. “I visited Hiroshima, where the atom bomb went off, and saw buildings where people’s bodies were incinerated into the concrete. Those kinds of horror stories [stick with you].”

At the center of the memorial is a striking 24-foot monument symbolizing the strength and resilience of the heroes it honors. Walls inscribed with powerful quotes surround the structure, creating a deeply emotional experience for visitors.

“I came in and actually had a tear in my eye,” Eggerding said when asked his thoughts after first seeing the memorial. “I felt the emotion that exudes throughout the entire place.”

He hopes the memorial fosters a sense of unity and gratitude for the individuals who dedicate their lives to serving others. “If we understand that we have people who get up every day to protect us, there’s a reason to feel proud and confident," he said. "We are the United States of America, the greatest country that God ever put on this Earth.”

The memorial is currently open from dawn to dusk, until lights are installed at the beginning of 2025.