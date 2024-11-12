Oro Valley's Arizona Heroes Memorial days away from ribbon cutting ceremony

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new tribute honoring Arizona’s heroes is set to open in Oro Valley. The Arizona Heroes Memorial, located at Naranja Park, will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 16, at 11 a.m.

Crews are spending this week putting the final touches on the memorial, which will honor fallen veterans, first responders and healthcare workers.

The Arizona Heroes Memorial is the vision of Dick Eggerding, a local veteran, who was inspired by the loss of his father, a World War I veteran, and the tragic events of September 11. The COVID-19 pandemic also played a role in wanting to find a way to honor the trifecta of community heroes.

For many in the community, the memorial is a meaningful addition. Former 20-year first responder and self-proclaimed "snowbird" Don Lockhart expressed appreciation for a tribute that recognizes the sacrifices of multiple groups.

“It really isn’t a job; it’s really a way of life and a calling—the desire to help people,” he said. “It’s great to see a memorial not just for the veterans but for the first responders as well. It’s very exciting.”

Residents and visitors of Naranja Park will have the opportunity to pay their respects at the memorial starting this weekend for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.