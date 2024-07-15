Watch Now
Wall blown off Auto Zone, flooding on Speedway after Monsoon

Damage was seen all across the Tucson area on Sunday night
Posted at 11:09 PM, Jul 14, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The wall of an Auto Zone was blown off the side of the store on Prince and Fairview after monsoon storms Sunday evening.

The site became an attraction for people who lived near by.

"I've never seen anything like that in Tucson. I've lived here 31 years," one man said.

Security was at the store to make sure no one took anything as car parts were exposed to the outside.

On Speedway, intense flooding led to multiple cars getting stuck in an underpass just east of I-10.

Drivers of SUVs and trucks decided to plow through the water as others turned around.

Some Tucsonans who were on their way to get ice cream decided to park on the overpass and watch it all unfold.

"They're brave, very brave. I would not," they said.

Driving through high water is very dangerous. It can also cause damage to cars.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday the underpass on Speedway just off of I-10 was still flooded and now closed to drivers.

Adam Klepp is a reporter for KGUN 9. At his previous station in Yuma, Adam focused on a range of local issues including the border, water rights and healthcare. He is originally from Detroit, Michigan, and attended both Loyola University Chicago and Syracuse University. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing adam.klepp@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter.

1:20 PM, Aug 14, 2023