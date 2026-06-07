Tucson's Vegan Night Market brings community together around plant-based food and lifestyle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Vegan Night Market is giving Tucson residents a chance to explore plant-based living through food, music, clothing, and more, all in one place.

Over 6% of the global population has tried some type of vegan-based diet, according to the National Institutes of Health. Now Tucson is joining the movement.

Vegan Night Market creator Hannah Hernandez said the event started with a simple goal: bringing more vegan-based options to Tucson.

"I'm vegan, and I would love to see a market where just all vegan vendors come in from different areas around the country, not just Arizona, but just everywhere, so we started to make it happen," Hernandez said.

This is the 13th Vegan Night Market, and Hernandez said the movement continues to grow.

"I think that veganism is on the rise because people are becoming more aware of animal agriculture, and the ways animals are really being treated," Hernandez said. "It's really powerful. Just knowing that this community is huge."

The market features vegan options spanning multiple cultures, including Hot Sauce & Pepper, a food truck serving 100% vegan soul food. Owner Aaron Junior said the idea came from a personal experience.

"The idea came from a family friend. She had stage 4 cancer. We were already on the vegan journey and she was kind of in the later stages of her life... but she wanted to eat good," Junior said.

Junior said soul food is a cultural staple of the Black community, but it is not always healthy. Vegan options give people a healthier choice.

"We're talking about fighting communal problems like diabetes, heart disease. So we're trying to curb that, in any way that we can," Junior said.

Beyond food, the market also features vegan clothing, paint, and other products. For shoppers with dietary restrictions, attendee Dakota said the all-vegan environment takes the guesswork out of the experience.

" I have some food allergies too, so it makes it really food safe to be able to show up, not really have to consider asking any questions, but really just like plug in, you know, able to eat whatever you want," Dakota said.

Attendee Becca says that events like the market let them try a new and healthy lifestyle together.

"To be able to walk up and order what we ant to order is just the absolute best," Becca said. "We're able to try great food, that we all love."

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