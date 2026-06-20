Tucson Teen Challenge opens on Miracle Mile, helping hundreds of people overcome addiction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Teen Challenge Men's Center has been open for over a month, and more than 100 people are already receiving addiction treatment at its Miracle Mile location.

The faith-based program offers residents a safe space to stay, overcome addiction, and practice their faith and students say it is already changing lives.

Ruben Ruiz was a heroin addict who later transitioned to fentanyl. He overdosed and was not found for nearly an hour before being flown to Tucson for treatment.

"I was a heroin addict before I transitioned to fentanyl, and I overdosed," Ruiz said. "Nobody found me until like an hour later. I was flown out here into Tucson."

By his third day in the hospital, doctors delivered devastating news to his family.

" I was on life support here, they told my wife, you know what, ma'am, Ruben's not with us anymore," Ruiz said.

But his family refused to give up hope, so they turned to their faith.

"My wife was praying and praying, and when my family was finally getting over here from Mexico, like an hour before they got here, my heart started beating," Ruiz said.

After surviving two weeks on life support, Ruiz decided to use this new lease on life to get clean and came to Teen Challenge.

"This is the first time in my life a program has worked for me," Ruiz said.

Fellow student Antonio Holmes said he was introduced to drugs at 17 and spent years living on the streets, often in plain sight of the community.

"I was introduced to drugs at 17, and I lived that for a while. I was one of those guys that you drive by every day, see on the corner of the street, " Holmes said.

Holmes said he had no idea a place like Teen Challenge existed on Miracle Mile until a friend showed him the way.

"Here at Teen Challenge, they hone in on the word love. You walk in here, and you feel it," Holmes said.

Holmes said he hopes others in similar situations will seek out the program, and he encourages those who see people struggling on the street to lend a helping hand.

"There are hardly any choices out there for people, or at least that they're aware of. When you see them, talk to them, tell them that they're loved, tell them there's a place, you know, to challenge, they accept all," Holmes said.

Teen Challenge opened the new Miracle Mile location in May with more than 50 beds and classes designed to support a neighborhood that has struggled for decades.

I certainly feel that we have made a difference," Men's Center Director Klayton Kirkwood said. "In years past, the individuals that are walking past just seemed full of despair and lost. "

"Now we see people who are walking to their jobs or walking to church or coming into this program or leaving this program after having completed it and going out and impacting the neighborhood, the city, the state, and even the country," Kirkwood said.

Ruiz will graduate his induction this month, and he is glad that there is a space here to put him back on the right path.

"God is working through Teen Challenge, through me, and this is a miraculous program," Ruiz said.