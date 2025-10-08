Tucson Police Department deploys multiple units to clean up Northside Loop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the community grows more concerned about safety on the loop, the Tucson Police Department has sent out officers to clear out the homeless while targeting crime in the area.

The Tucson Police Department says it was a joint effort with Pima County to clean up crime along the loop and keep the neighborhood safe.

Now local businesses in the community are sharing their thoughts.

TPD officers came out to the loop on Tuesday, Oct. 7th, clearing out areas of the loop where people where camping in the nearby washes.

They say the goal of the deployment is to stop open drug use, encampments, and violence on the loop.

This comes after cyclist Enrique “Kix” Mercado was stabbed to death on the loop a few weeks ago

Local business owners like Prestige Fitness owner, Ronald Yousef Nesad, think this is a step in the right direction.

"TPD’s actions of cleaning up all of the encampments and all the paraphernalia that’s been around have been a blessing," Nesad said. "It’s important that we have and support local law enforcement to help them do their job and help clean up the area, because that gives the community and local businesses a better presence and feeling safer."

However, not all local businesses share the same sentiment. Enchanted Dragon Body Piercer, Ashlyn Brinkley, thinks there’s more to be done.

“What we should be putting our resources into is homeless people," Brinkley said. "They live down there, that’s what they consider home. That’s where most of them can find the most shade. I don’t blame anybody for being down there.”

While they may disagree with how it’s done, the need for a safe space is shared by the businesses.

"Having the welcome raids coming in and cleaning that up has been really important for our community," Nesad said. "More importantly, making sure the other local businesses in the area and customers are feeling safe as well is necessary."

"I honestly think if we just put a little more time and care and effort into protecting people, providing resources, making sure everybody can eat, and that everybody can afford to live, things like this wouldn’t happen," Brinkley stated.