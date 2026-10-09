Tucson mother turns tragedy into mission to prevent distracted driving, awarded $10k to expand outreach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After losing her 21-year-old daughter and her daughter’s boyfriend in a crash caused by a texting driver, Julie Festerling has dedicated herself to preventing other families from experiencing the same tragedy.

Tucson mother turns tragedy into mission to stop distracted driving, wins $10K

In 2019, a driver texting behind the wheel rear-ended the couple’s vehicle, sending it into oncoming traffic and killing both of them.

Festerling said her daughter, Caitlin, was kind, helpful, smart and beautiful. In the wake of her loss, she decided to turn her grief into action.

“Let's get out there and try to make lives,” Festerling said.

Through her nonprofit, Phones Down Just Drive, Festerling works to educate young drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. The organization visits schools and speaks with students, particularly those who are just beginning to drive, to encourage safer habits behind the wheel.

Julie Festerling

“We will never know how many lives we save, but I know we're saving lives,” Festerling said. “We get into schools, we talk to students, we really try to get to the students who are just getting their drivers licenses.”

The organization also displays a crashed vehicle at local high schools to demonstrate the consequences of distracted driving and help students understand how quickly a moment of inattention can become deadly.

Now, Phones Down Just Drive is receiving additional support to expand its outreach.

API Agency secured a $10,000 donation through Liberty Mutual’s 2026 Make More Happen Award. The funding will help expand educational efforts, distribute phone holders to young drivers and cover travel expenses for awareness events.

Marc Monroy

Festerling said she was excited about the support.

“Over the moon excited for this,” she said.

Alexis Paterson, owner of API Agency, said Festerling’s message inspired her to encourage safer driving habits within her own family and community.

“It's somebodies sister, it's somebodies daughter, it's somebodies mother, take that into consideration before you even bother to pick up your phone,” Paterson said.

For Festerling, the work remains deeply personal. She said she still thinks about the conversations she wishes she could have with her daughter.

Marc Monroy

“Everyday I think oh I wish she would come home, I wish want to tell her this, oh I want to call her... but we can't,” Festerling said.

Through Phones Down Just Drive, she hopes to reach more young drivers and prevent other families from enduring the loss she continues to live with.

The organization plans to use the donation to expand its educational outreach and spread awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.