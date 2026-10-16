TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For fans of Tucson’s food scene, Amelia’s Mexican Kitchen has become a familiar name, earning recognition for its Mexican cuisine and the work of chef and owner Jose Contreras.

Tucson chef Jose Contreras builds on culinary legacy, new restaurant opening soon

Inspired by his grandmother, Amelia, Contreras has built his culinary approach around family recipes and flavors rooted in his Mexican heritage, particularly the traditions of Sonora.

“My grandmother, Amelia, so I was watching her the way she cooks,” Contreras said.

Jose Contreras

That inspiration has helped earn Contreras a series of accolades, including recognition as a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist. He said the awards and attention have exceeded his expectations. Including, being named the best chef in all of the Old Pueblo.

“We didn't even expect all of these awards,” he said.

Most recently, Contreras traveled to New York to showcase his cooking and share ingredients and flavors connected to Tucson, Mexico and Sonora.

“We had the opportunity to share the opportunity all the ingredients that's local Tucson about Mexico and Sonora,” Contreras said.

Marc Monroy

While his work has attracted attention beyond Southern Arizona, Contreras continues to serve customers at Amelia’s Mexican Kitchen on Oracle Road.

For some visitors, the experience is a memorable introduction to Tucson’s food scene.

“I thought it was amazing,” said a customer identified as DJ, who was trying the restaurant for the first time.

Contreras said hearing positive feedback from diners remains one of the most rewarding parts of running the restaurant.

“It feels amazing every time people say, ‘Hey, we love your food,’” he said.

Marc Monroy

DJ said the meal was good enough to bring him back again soon.

“I'll come back here in like five more hours for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said.

Now, Contreras is preparing for his next project: Carrizal Molino Mas Cocina, a new restaurant planned near downtown Tucson along Speedway Boulevard.

Contreras described the project as his final venture into fine dining.

“So it's my last project for fine dining,” he said.

Marc Monroy

The restaurant is expected to feature flavors from regions across Mexico, expanding on Contreras’ approach to showcasing the country’s diverse culinary traditions.

As he prepares to open the new restaurant, Contreras continues to draw from the lessons and recipes passed down by his grandmother while building on the culinary legacy he has established in Tucson.