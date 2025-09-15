Tucson celebrates Mexican Independence Fiestas Patrias

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Saint Philips Fiestas Patrias Festival is uniting the Tucson community for a night filled with music, food, and lots of dancing.

Folklorico dancers like Marina Jimenez are using their love of the art to support their community.

" We are a group of lady dancers who are using music to celebrate our independence," Jimenez said.

The independence of Mexico from Spanish rule has brought the community together for the Fiestas Patrias celebration.

Organizers like Leticia Ortiz understand the significance of a moment like this for her community.

"The reason we celebrate is to continue our tradition of celebrating our Mexican community here in Tucson with Folklorico and music,' Ortiz said." The Mexican community is here, together.

Dancers, singers, and cheers filled the air as the Tucson Mexican community shared a vibrant piece of their culture with the city.

The holiday is celebrated on September 16th, and is meant to recognize Mexico's official declaration of independence from Spain in a moment of history that brings pride and joy to the Mexican community.

" Mexican independence is extremely rooted in the artistic expression of Mexico," Arizona Folklorico Dance Company Director Bruno Loya says. "The livelihood of the people and the social aspect of dance have been formalized in a way that now transcends Mexico and is spread throughout the world."

Overall, Fiestas Patrias is a day filled with joy, laughter, and a community grateful for the opportunity to celebrate its cultural heritage.