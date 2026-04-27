Thief calmly steals e-bikes as homeowners watch TV inside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Southern Arizona man says his home security cameras captured a thief stealing two e-bikes — and what stands out most is how quickly and confidently it happened.

Jeffrey Brandt says it all unfolded around 10:43 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, while he and his wife were inside watching TV.

“That’s when cameras caught everything. I got cameras all over. I got plenty of video of the guy. I didn’t know anything, we were in bed watching tv when this was going on. Lights were coming on and everything,” Brandt said.

Outside, surveillance video shows a man walking up to the home with a bicycle and a tire pump. The suspect opens a gate, moves a wheelbarrow out of the way, and heads straight for two foldable e-bikes sitting near Brandt’s grill.

The video shows the man taking one bike, then returning moments later for the second. The entire theft takes just minutes.

Brandt says he and his wife didn’t realize what happened until the next morning.

“Then in the morning my wife got up…she came up ‘hey were you doing something outside?’ …So I came out and the guy with our wheel barrel full of cement took that outside and opened our gate and wheeled our bikes out from right here and rode off with them,” he said.

The suspect left behind the bike he arrived on. Brandt says he believes that bike may have also been stolen.

Reviewing the footage, Brandt says one detail stood out.

“When the motion lights came on he didn't even flinch. It didn't even affect him so I'm thinking he must’ve came and scouted the area beforehand,” he said.

Brandt says he has lived in the neighborhood, just outside Oro Valley, for 30 years and never expected something like this.

“We’re right here on the main road and nothing’s ever been bothered or anything you know?” he said.

According to Bike Index, about 2.4 million bikes are stolen in the United States each year, and 59% of those thefts happen in residential areas.

After the theft, Brandt filed a report using the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s online reporting tool. His wife also shared the surveillance video on Facebook, hoping to warn others and possibly lead to someone recognizing the bikes.

Brandt says the stolen e-bikes have distinct features, including unique seats with green or blue stitching that could make them easier to identify.

He says he’s already taken extra precautions. Brandt has a third, more expensive e-bike that was not taken, and he has since secured it with a lock and chain.

Brandt also showed neighbors photos and encouraging them to be cautious.

“I did go around to some of my neighbors and I was showing pictures and telling them to watch out for my bikes and letting them know what happened because I want them to start locking their stuff up,” he said.

While he’s not optimistic about getting the bikes back, Brandt hopes sharing his experience will serve as a warning.

“Don’t assume it can’t happen to you,” he said.