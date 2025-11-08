The Living Inspired Hive thrift store celebrates grand opening

It’s the grand opening of the Living Inspired Hive, and workers are eager to get to work and serve the community.

It’s Katie Mauer’s first day at the Hive, a thrift store run by the All Abilities Learning Center and staffed entirely by individuals with disabilities.

"Honestly, I’ve been wanting to do something for something like this since I first showed up at the all-abilities learning center," Mauer said. "It's great to have something just so that way we could have opportunities for us to do more things."

That's why Mauer is making the most of this opportunity, helping around the store.

"I usually do a lot of tagging, basically doing a lot of the sorting with the clothes," Mauer said. "This is a good start because it helps me to figure out pricing and how to do certain things."

Mauer is being trained by job coach Samantha Mijares, who makes sure the employees at the hive have all the professional skills to take on the world.

"There are a lot of things that we take for granted, like getting a job and having independence, being able to make our own money and buy things that we want," Mijares said. "So just being able to teach Katie those skills and then for her to be able to have confidence, the more that we practice and then actually come here has been really great."

The All Abilities Learning Center opened the Hive to help those with disabilities gain the skills and confidence they need in the workforce.

The Living Inspired Hive is currently hiring.

Anyone who is interested in applying can find more info on their website here.