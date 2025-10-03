The Humane Society of Southern Arizona's second chance fund is asking for donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is seeking the community’s help to fund life-saving surgeries for animals through its Second Chance fund.

The Second Chance grant fund allows animals like Sprout the cat, who may require additional medical assistance, to receive the care they need.

Sprout and her foster mom Anna, have come a long way.

“Sprout, I think, was one of the first kittens that was offered through the humane society Foster program. And we saw her and she had her gunky eye and she just looked really sad.”

Sprout’s eye was so hurt, the Humane Society thought she had lost it.

"Her fever got back up to like 103.5,” Jackson stated.

That’s when Anna started taking care of her.

“I felt really great about bringing Sprout on, getting her healthy, and then just moving her to her forever family," Jackson said.

Thanks to the Second Chance fund, pets like Sprout are able to get life-saving treatment and emergency surgery.

Dr. Karen Carlson is one of the lead veterinarians on the program.

“With the second Chance program, I select patients that might need more than what we would provide an average pet that comes in," Dr. Carlson stated. "For example, these are pets that were hit by a car or attacked by other animals.”

But the Humane Society says the fund is almost drained, and without it, animals like Sprout may not get a second chance.

“We see them come in and they’re struggling and they’re really ill, really injured," Dr. Carlson says. "A lot of times we can help them and get them to this point of being happy, and other times we can’t.”

For more information on how to donate, you can go to the Humane Society's website.

Donations are being matched up to $25,000 so that pets like Sprout get what they need to have a good life.