Tennis program at Tucson JCC empowers children with autism through sport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A newly relaunched tennis clinic at the Tucson Jewish Community Center is serving up more than forehands and volleys — it's building social connection, confidence, and motor skills for children with autism.

The six-week “ACEing Autism” program, which began in October at the JCC on Tucson’s north side, pairs trained volunteers with young participants on the autism spectrum, offering expert-supported one-on-one guidance and a curriculum designed to adapt to individual needs.

“Our systems just haven’t been set up for people of different learning styles,” said Dr. Nell Maltman, Assistant Professor in the UA Department of Speech, Language & Hearing Sciences. “All individuals with autism want to be involved, social, to be part of things. As long as we can set our systems to support them, everyone thrives.”

Maltman, who is also director of the Lifespan Language Lab at the University of Arizona, helped bring the ACEing Autism program to Tucson. Many of the volunteers from the program include high school students who participated in Lifespan Language Lab activities in school.

She explained that traditional sports or recreational opportunities often leave children with autism on the sidelines, either because of sensory overload, social barriers, or a lack of tailored instruction. This clinic aims to change that.

Tucson JCC President and CEO, Todd Rockoff, noted that the program offers a structured physical activity with built-in social experiences. “There’s the warm-up, the activity, the cool-down — but also a real social component, learning how to work together, how to communicate, how to adapt,” he said.

One participant, 12-year-old Lorenzo Williams, said his favorite part is playing in actual matches with his peers. “I like that I have teammates,” Lorenzo shared. “One of my best skills is that I work well in teams.”

Volunteers and program directors say tennis offers surprising life lessons. High school students Morgan Lin and Ari Chilinski, program directors of the Tucson clinic, explained that competition on the court encourages empathy and cooperation.

“In tennis, you're always playing someone new,” said Lin, who’s played tennis since she was four years old. “Even though you're opposing them, there’s another person across the net.”

Lin said that she’s been able to develop her own social and leadership skills through the program and encourages others in high school to volunteer if they’re looking to build similar skills.

Chilinski says the program also develops confidence in the kids, as they engage in a new activity that takes time to develop.

“They get to build on the skills that they already have,” Chilinski said. “They get a lot of encouraging words from the volunteers and we just try to meet them where they are at.”

Maltman says she's heard lots of good feedback from parents on their children's experience in the program.

“One of the things parents report on is that their kids are having fun, they’re being more social, they’re being physically engaged and they have a nice support system,” Maltman said. “This is a place where kids can really be themselves. They have access to a sport that maybe otherwise they wouldn’t have access to.”

ACEing Autism is a national nonprofit organization that runs community-based clinics around the country to serve children with autism through tennis.

At the Tucson JCC, the fall session was priced at $120, though scholarships are available to ensure accessibility for all families.

The JCC plans to bring the program back in early 2026 — likely February or March. Organizers are actively recruiting both volunteers and participants.