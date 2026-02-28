Sydney's Sweet Shoppe brings in new treats with new Northside Location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sydney's Sweet Shoppe, the Tucson-favorite bakery and Black-owned business with a loyal following across Arizona, is expanding to a new location at Oracle and Ina roads. Owners Sydney and Leon Adams say the growth is a reflection of the community's overwhelming support since the shop went viral on social media.

Baking has always been a family tradition for Sydney Adams. She learned the art from her grandmother, a connection she says shaped not only her recipes but her sense of purpose.

"When I was learning from my grandma about how to make these pies, it was endearing because she had no clue if her legacy and her pies would ever be passed down," Sydney said. "And to have someone like myself take an interest and be prideful with my work meant everything to her."

But even with her grandma's teachings, starting a new business can be challenging.

"It's nerve-racking. I've always been afraid to take risks," Adams said.

However, it was the love and encouragement of her father and co-owner, Leon Adams, that pushed her to move forward.

"I knew the pies were good," Leon said. " If we got them out there, they'd take off. Sometimes, you've gotta take risks,"

That risk paid off. The shop gained a wide following after going viral on social media, with Sydney's Instagram & TikTok accounts gaining nearly 30,000 followers each, drawing customers from nearby neighborhoods and from across the state.

"We've had people tell us our products are amazing. It's meaningful to share our growth and keep building," Adams said.

For Sydney Adams, the shop's success carries a significance beyond baking.

It's seeing her Black-Owned Business thrive, and help inspire kids of color to chase their dreams that means the most.

"As people of color, and especially for me as a woman of color, representation matters," Sydney said. "If you're able to see yourself through the eyes of someone else, that makes all the difference. I see it through the little girls and little boys who come through this door with their parents. You know, that means everything to me," Adams said.

Sydney's Sweet Shoppe's Northside location is expected to open this summer, serving the treats Tucson already knows and loves.