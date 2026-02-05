Students From Flowing Wells & Amphi High Schools unite in walkout against ICE

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students from Flowing Wells and Amphitheater high schools joined together in a walkout protest on Tucson's northside, demonstrating against Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions toward the immigrant community.

Ana, a student at Amphitheater High School, said the protest represents something deeply personal for many participants.

"Immigrants make up most of us, and it's our families," Ana said. "We are our parents' dreams, and we're really out here fighting for them."

The demonstration brought together students from Amphi High School & Flowing Wells High School, with dozens of students protesting at both schools.

"The importance is really unity," Ana said. "Flowing Wells and Amphi are known as rival schools, but really, we are in the same neighborhood."

While many of the protesters are not yet old enough to vote, Ana emphasized they are advocating for their future.

"A lot of these people are younger than 18, like the people who are chanting right now, they're younger than me, and I'm so proud of them for that," Ana said. "At the end of the day, your voice matters, and it's important to be informed on what's going on."

This walkout represents the latest in a series of student demonstrations across Tucson addressing current government's policies. The protests have generated mixed reactions from parents, with some disapproving of the students' message and walkouts, while others have shown support by walking alongside their children.

Teresa Johnson, a Flowing Wells High School parent, initially had reservations about her daughter's participation but ultimately supported her decision.

"I have a kid in the protest," Johnson said. "I'm pretty proud of her because at first I told her no because I feel like it's kind of a dangerous situation. But she stood up to me. She really wanted to do it."

Johnson sees the protest as a learning opportunity for young people.

"I think that it's a good time for them to grow up and to start thinking about when they are adults and start making changes," Johnson said.

Ana emphasized the importance of youth voices in shaping their community's future.

"We need to speak up, and we need our voices to be heard, even though we're so young," Ana said. "It's really important to still be a part of all of this. This is the future of Tucson."