Store owner grateful for no injuries after driver crashes into storefront

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local business narrowly avoided potential tragedy Friday morning when a truck crashed into a dry cleaners on Tucson's northside. Kenny Hwang, owner of Super Cleaners, expressed gratitude that no one was injured in the incident.

"I just got the call and first of all I asked if anyone was [hurt or injured]," Hwang said while speaking exclusively with KGUN 9.

Hwang said he was at his second location in Oro Valley when he received the startling call around 10 a.m. Friday.

“When my employee was working in the backside, he heard a big noisy sound,” Hwang recounted.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, including the driver of the truck. Hwang credited his manager for her swift thinking in the moment: turning off steamers and other equipment in the store that could have caused injury do to the hot steam.

“She’s very smart,” he said. “[She] immediately turned off the boiler and compressor, making everything safe first.”

The Tucson Police Department confirmed they are still investigating the incident. As for Hwang, he doesn’t know how much the repairs will cost or when he might reopen. He said customers with clothing at the store were notified.

“I didn’t expect it, but sometimes I have to take this kind of [responsibility as a business owner],” Hwang said.