Stepping up: Chicanos por la Causa opens second office in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More resources are coming to Tucson's Northside community.

Chicanos por la Causa opened their second office in the Tucson area, next door to their Envision High School on Prince Road.

The goal is simple, to offer more services to the community.

“We hope to expand other services. CPLC provides more services in other areas. So that we can able to serve more people like those that we serve here in Tucson and in other areas," said Interim president and CEO Alicia Nuñez.

CPLC offers services like immigration, education, housing and more.

And members of the community see the need for more resources.

“It's very important because it continues to grow in terms of the needs and the advocacy for people who, who need services, who need counseling, who need advocacy," said Raul Aguirre.

CPLC was founded in 1969 in Phoenix and has expanded to 5 states. Their offices in Arizona include locations in Phoenix, Tucson, Nogales and Rio Rico.