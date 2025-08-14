Slaughterhouse is back this season for one more scare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slaughterhouse, the beloved haunted house, is getting an encore performance after a new manager stepped in to save the Tucson tradition.

Sierra Martin, the General Manager of Slaughterhouse, thought the curtain was closing on the Slaughterhouse’s decades-long run.

“It was very emotional, because for us it was the end,” Martin said. “We weren't coming back. It was going to be our last night's open. Our last night together as this big, crazy family.”

However, a new manager has bought Slaughterhouse’s building and gave the iconic horror attraction one more chance.

“Yeah, it's definitely completely unexpected. A total encore curtain call that none of us thought were coming,” says Martin.

While Slaughterhouse is coming back, things will look a little different this year.

There will be less attractions, however in order to compensate Slaughterhouse is reducing prices this year.

Martin has even hinted that there may be discounted days for customers to attend.

Even though the haunted house won’t be opening as many attractions this year, the designers are still dedicated to making some great scares.

“It’s going to be a combination of both,” Lead designer Ty Sutton said. “ It’s going to be repurposing and coming up with new ways to use things that we built.”

Slaughterhouse is planning to rehire its cast, and to host another event along with the haunted house in Chandler, Arizona, this year.

With October on its way, Slaughterhouse is working to give Tucson its biggest fright yet.

“ I think a big part of the slaughterhouse and reopening this year is giving Tucson the opportunity to continue traditions,” Martin said. “Traditions that lots of families and groups have been doing for years and years.”