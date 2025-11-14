Salvation Army & Partners hosts Northwest Community Turkey Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thanksgiving is around the corner; however, some families may be struggling to afford enough food for the holidays due to food bank and benefit shortages this year.

That’s why the Salvation Army is keeping families fed with a warm meal with their Turkey drive.

The Salvation Army and its partners gave away over 125 turkeys last year.

They’re looking to do the same this year’s Turkey drive, as more families struggle with food insecurity.

People from across Tucson came to support, like Gina Walsh, who knows the value of giving back and is hoping her daughter, Arizona, will too.

"I want my daughter to realize how important it is to give back and especially in the times that we’ve gone through, and with the recent times," Walsh said. A lot of people don’t necessarily have everyday essentials.

This is so important to Walsh, who says she’s struggled herself.

"Just because of simple inflation, that’s what hit home for me," Walsh said. "In today’s economy is that it’s essential to realize that what you have and that other people may not have it for, and especially on Thanksgiving."

With people still feeling the impact from the government shutdown, the Salvation Army in partnership with Vallee Gold Realty and Nova Home Loans, hopes their annual Turkey drive can help.

This is going to support the Thanksgiving lunch that we are having," Salvation Army Tucson Coordinator Major Andres Espinoza said. This partnership, working with the partnership with Vallee Gold and this beautiful community, is giving turkey donations and supporting the program. We are expecting probably 600 plus people to serve a hot, beautiful meal for them."

"It was imperative this year, given some of the struggles that people are having and some of the benefits not being available, that anything we could do for them to help," Nova Home Loans Representative Jason Rose stated.

"It just warms our heart because people have been so generous today, and it's bringing our community together," Vallee Gold Realty Co-Owner Kathy Vallee said. "We love the Salvation Army. It's our charity of choice, and we're happy to participate anyway."

While the Turkey drive is over, anyone can still drop off donations at the Salvation Army’s Amphi office.