Salvation Army Amphi Corps low-cost after-school program offers students a place to grow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the school year back in full swing, one north side organization is stepping in to make sure local students have the support they need beyond the classroom.

The Salvation Army Amphi Corps kicked off its after-school program on Wednesday, August 6, welcoming first through eighth graders into a space designed to nurture academic, social and spiritual growth.

“I’m feeling very good. I’m happy I can be here again,” said third grader Sareni, smiling as she reunited with friends and dove back into her favorite after-school activities. “I like playing with them. Sometimes they’re kinda funny,” she added with a laugh.

More than just a place to unwind after school, the Amphi Corps program provides essential services like homework assistance, gym time, arts and crafts, music and nutritious snacks all for $75 a month.

A survey by Care.com found , with the average after-school sitter price about $21 per hour, and working three hours per day, after-school care could cost around $315 per week.

The program runs Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., and starts early on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. to accommodate early release days.

Transportation is available from Holloway and Prince Elementary Schools, with the potential to expand to additional pickup locations.

“It’s a safe place to be. For two to three hours, they can learn,” said Major Andres Espinoza, Tucson Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “Most of the parents work long hours in the area, and we want to support them. Sometimes [the kids] come from broken families, and they feel the after-school program is like a home for them, which is a beautiful thing.”

Wednesdays offer even more opportunities for students, including The Salvation Army’s free “Troops” program. Modeled after scouting, Troops focuses on spiritual growth, life skills and character building. Participants can earn up to two badges per month, enjoy a free dinner, and cap off the evening with music time.

“We want families to know this is more than an after-school program. It’s a place of hope,” said Lieutenant John Mercer, who utilized Salvation Army’s services as a foster child and now runs the program. “We’re here to walk alongside these children and their families, providing tools that make a lasting difference.”

The program is hosted at The Salvation Army Amphi Corps Community Center, located at 218 E. Prince Road. It will run through May 20, 2026.

To register or find out more, contact Genesis Carcamo at (520) 888-1299 or via email at genesis.carcamo@usw.salvationarmy.org.

Community members who want to support the program with a donation can also do so by visiting the Salvation Army Tucson website .