Rising diesel prices squeeze Arizona trucking businesses as crude oil fluctuates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Gas and diesel prices have spiked in recent weeks, and the ripple effect is being felt by truckers and farmers across the community.

John Johnson, owner of Desert Trucking, has been crunching the numbers. With Arizona diesel prices hovering above $5 a gallon, there is one expense that is putting a significant dent in his revenue.

Averages as of March 16th, 2026, according to AAA



Regular: $4.334

Mid-Grade: $4.718

Premium: $5.025

Diesel: $5.167

"Our customers feel it and they're feeling the pinch even when they buy diesel," Johnson said.

Marc Monroy

Johnson has owned Desert Trucking for 42 years, focusing on transportation. During previous gas price spikes, including in 2022, he has had to find ways to keep operating at a profit — including passing costs on to customers.

"As prices increase, in the past we've had to incorporate a tax and we call it a fuel tax," Johnson said.

He is implementing that tax again now. Johnson also added a reserve tank in the past to help conserve fuel.

"That has helped us," Johnson said.

Marc Monroy

Despite the challenges, Johnson remains hopeful.

"It's been a hard time for everybody and we just hope that prices come back," Johnson said.

Relief may not come quickly. According to the market, crude oil prices are fluctuating between $90 and $100, which plays a significant role in gas prices.

AAA spokesperson Julian Parades said international conflicts in the Middle East make the situation difficult to predict.

"The tricky and scary thing about right now is the impact of the oil market and gas prices really depends on how long this conflict lasts and nobody really knows," Parades said.

Marc Monroy

Parades said there is some good news, however.

"At least right now we're still a little bit off for those record high gas prices we saw in 2022. We we're well above five dollars a gallon at that point and we still have a little bit of room to go," Parades said.

AAA says that price was pushing $6 a gallon.

Record average prices, according to AAA



Regular Unleaded: $5.388 - 06/17/22

Diesel: $5.942 - 06/19/22

For now, truckers like Johnson will have to continue finding ways to keep their businesses afloat as prices remain elevated.

"I believe we'll be okay in a few weeks," Johnson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.