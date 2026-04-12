Record high coffee bean prices and rising utility bills squeeze local mom-and-pop coffee shop owners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Coffee bean prices are hitting an all-time high, and local coffee shops are feeling the pinch of rising everyday costs.

At a small mom-and-pop shop along Ruthrauff Road, Rodrigo Sanchez is struggling to keep up with stacking bills. Sanchez opened Fratelli Espresso four years ago.

"Right now small businesses are just trying to survive," Sanchez said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says coffee bean prices in March hovered above $9.60. Due to international tariffs toward some of the highest exporters of coffee beans like Brazil and Colombia, that is up more than $2 compared to this time last year.

Marc Monroy

Sanchez said he used to pay around $300 a month for coffee beans, but he is now paying $350. The increase is making him slowly raise menu prices.

"We absorb the labor costs since it's just my family so that's how we've been able to not have a massive spike in prices," Sanchez said.

Despite the adversity, Sanchez is finding ways to save by buying in bulk or making affordable combo meals to lure customers in.

"We like being able to maintain these prices as low as we can so the people can come in and afford it," Sanchez said.

Marc Monroy

When he first started in his food truck, Sanchez said they were looking to get ahead with their finances. Now, they are just looking to survive. He has seen a big increase in utilities, having to pay $2,500 to $2,800 in rent and electricity alone.

"As a small business we just have to keep chugging along and keeping saving as much as we can since that's really the only way we can stay afloat," Sanchez said.

Marc Monroy

For now, the small coffee shop just off Interstate 10 on the north side of town is continuing to stay afloat, one espresso shot at a time.

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