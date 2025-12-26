PWR! Gym offers new techniques and exercises to help people with Parkinson's Disease

A specialized fitness center is helping people with Parkinson's disease manage their symptoms through targeted exercise programs and community support.

Parkinson's Wellness Recovery, known as PWR! Gym, offers state-of-the-art equipment, trained staff, and classes specifically designed for those living with Parkinson's disease.

Fiore Iannacone comes to PWR once a week and says it's given him a community that knows what he's going through.

"I come here five days a week, and it's been a real pleasure to meet the people I've met here," Iannacone said.

"So that's been working out really well, especially since the class is 45 minutes, and it's perfect after a cardio class," he said.

Iannacone was diagnosed with Parkinson's six months ago and immediately started looking for treatment.

"It's great that there's help in the community. There are things you can do to improve your condition. A regimented workout program is significant. They say it's the best thing in the world for Parkinson's," Iannacone said.

That's when he found PWR Gym, where trainers like Pandora Larsen help manage symptoms with specialized exercises.

"Well, the beauty of our program is that we focus on people with Parkinson's disease. So then our exercises are tailored towards symptoms that people with Parkinson's experience. So we're skill specific to people with Parkinson's and functional movement so that it will correspond or overlay with activities they do throughout the day," Larsen said.

While the exercises help slow down symptoms, the classes and support help create a tight-knit community.

"You know, they're going to have people here that are experiencing the same kind of symptoms, the same disease, maybe not the same journey, because it's different for everyone, but they have that camaraderie, right? So not only are they getting exercise, they're getting that social engagement, which is so important as well," Larsen said.

Iannacone emphasizes that a Parkinson's diagnosis doesn't have to be limiting.

"Parkinson's is not a death sentence. There are all kinds of things you can do to help yourself. And exercise is one of the key components. Good nutrition, rest, and a good support system. And we have all that right here," Iannacone said.

While PWR's classes are not free, they do provide scholarships to help those who need support with payment so they can help as many people as possible and support those living with Parkinson's.