Project Uptown nears completion at Foothills Mall site on northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction on the first phase of Project Uptown is nearly complete, with developers targeting a January 2027 opening for the Tempo by Hilton hotel.

Bourn Companies and construction firm EBCO General Contractor are putting the finishing touches on the development, which has been in the works since 2017, breaking ground in 2024.

Michael Young, superintendent at EBCO, says the project is entering its final stage.

"So from this point on, it's all about the finishes."

Young said the development will have a lasting impact on the surrounding area.

"This really brings a lot of life to the northern part of Tucson," Young said. "Along with some of the other projects that Bourn has going on here, this is a great addition to the area."

Project Uptown will span roughly 500,000 square feet on the northwest side and is expected to bring more than 100 new jobs to the community. The development will include hundreds of luxury apartments, hotels, and restaurants.

Bourn Companies developer Kimbra Cole, who lives in the neighborhood, said the project is designed to be a welcoming space for the community.

"So our goal is that every time you come back to the site, there's going to be something new for you to see and experience."

Cole said the team is proud of both the design and the project's potential impact.

"We're very proud about what the design will be, but we're also very proud about how this is going to impact our neighbors, along with bringing employment to the area"

Fernando Gomez, owner of the nearby Whiskey Road Bar, said he expects Uptown to drive more business to the area.

"Once everything is built, I think it's gonna have some foot traffic, which is gonna be good for everybody, especially for us," Gomez said. "It's great for the economy, and the neighborhood."

The Tempo by Hilton is just the first phase of Project Uptown. More businesses are planned throughout the next decade.