Plate Full of Care senior meals program saved by community donations, funded through 2027

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local senior meals program is back and fully funded thanks to an outpouring of generosity from the community.

The "Plate Full of Care" senior meals program has received enough donations to keep operating through next year, after needing $45,000 to continue serving free hot meals to seniors in the community.

Ellie Towne Neal, the program's manager, said the support from donors made all the difference.

"I would try to list them, but I'm afraid I'd leave one out," Towne Neal said. "The community came through for us. And I thank them all very much that we did hit our goal for this year."

The program brings seniors together for a free hot meal and games, and for some, it provides one of the only meals they receive in a day.

"For some of these seniors, this meal is one of the only ones they get the entire day. We're just grateful we can get a meal like this for them," Towne Neal said.

The program is about more than food. For community member Genie Geiser, it's the friendships she's built that keep her coming back. She plays Uno with friends every lunch.

"For me, it was scary at first," Geiser stated. "But once you get in here and meet people, we just put you under our wings. They're good people. They take care of each other."

"A Plate Full of Care" is still accepting donations. More information on how to donate can be found on the Arizona Gives website.