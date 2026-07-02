TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Department of Transportation released its list of roads planned for paving over the next year, with five roads in and around the Flowing Wells neighborhood included.

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Pima County plans to repave roads in Flowing Wells neighborhood in 2026-27 fiscal year

Sections of Wetmore, Roger, Palm Grove, Pomona and Limberlost are among the roads scheduled for work as part of the county's Road Pavement Repairs and Preservation Program.

Now in its 8th year, the program is funneling just below $30 million into road repairs across the county over the next year.

Residents who use those roads daily say they have waited years for the work.

Marc Monroy

Ray Clark lives along a section of Limberlost that cuts through a residential area. He says the poor road conditions have even damaged his car.

"I had to have my car aligned and the front piece broke cause it hit it so hard," Clark said.

Clark described what it is like to drive on the roads now.

"The road conditions… you can't even get up and down limberlost here," Clark said.

Marc Monroy

"Your riding and you bumping up and down hahaha you know it's pretty bad," Clarksaid.

He welcomed the news of the upcoming repairs.

"Which is very very good for everybody," Clark said.

SEE LIST OF PLANNED ROADS

Drivers heading east on Wetmore, just before Tucson Mall, encounter the rough conditions daily.

No construction dates have been set. The county is still working those dates out.

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