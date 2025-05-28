"People should not be going hungry": Northside non-profit looking for truck drivers, CDL not required

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On the Northside, a non-profit, Caring Ministries, known for providing food and clothing to families for over 40 years, is in need of help themselves.

They're short on help behind the wheel and are hoping the community can step in to keep things moving.

Started by Joshua Hanna’s grandfather, Pastor Ross Hanna, in the early 1970s, Caring Ministries has strong roots in Tucson.

“We are rescuing between 3-6 million pounds of food every year," said Hanna. "People should not be going hungry.”

Caring Ministries distributes food to places like schools and churches for them to hand out, as well as opening their doors every weekday from 7-9 a.m.

“In the morning, you'll see a bunch of homeless people that come by that we're feeding every day, and trying to pray with them and minister to them and just help them," said Hanna. "If they don't want Christ, at least again, restore dignity by giving them food and supplying food for them.”

Six days a week, Caring Ministries collects food from its extensive network of providers.

“AJ's, Sprouts, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Sam's Club, Fry’s, Albertsons, Walmart, Target," Hanna listed.

Hanna says this week, Sam’s Club donated 15 pallets of food to them.

“It's either due to it nearly expiring or over inventory," Hanna said.

Last week, I visited one of their distribution centers on the Eastside, at El Camino Baptist Church, to inform viewers about their monthly food distribution event. Hanna says they saw more people than ever before.

“After your bit on our church, 200 people showed up that Saturday," Hanna said.

To keep their mission alive, Caring Ministries is looking for "box truck" drivers, and a commercial driver’s license or CDL is not required.

“It's a box truck. What we would do is we would throw you on a route with a driver to kind of get you to see the lay of where they go for the different stores," Hanna described. "And then after you feel comfortable? Yeah. Hop in a truck!”

Hanna says every volunteer at Caring Ministries receives their own box of food.

“And what's awesome is the guys that go on the truck, they get to pick the prime stuff. So, you get to take a box and you get to kind of shop some steaks and meat and dairy," Hanna said. "We wanna take care of you.”

Caring Ministries is located at 820 W. Calle Sur. More information on how you can get involved can be found here.