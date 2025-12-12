Parents fight to stop Copper Creek Elementary from closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Parents in Oro Valley are mobilizing to reverse the Amphitheater School District's decision to close Copper Creek Elementary, one of four elementary schools marked for closure. The community is challenging Superintendent Todd Jaeger's decision, citing concerns about enrollment data accuracy and lack of communication.

Halley Lowry and Virginia Morris moved into their neighborhood specifically so their children could attend Copper Creek Elementary. The prospect of losing their local school has left them and other families feeling uncertain about their community's future.

"It's that community that you set roots in that you want to be able to preserve your elementary school, your neighborhood school. That's something that we seem to be losing next year," Lowry said.

The parents are questioning the district's enrollment numbers and the transparency of the decision-making process.

"I've seen enrollment numbers that don't really add up to my understanding of how many students go to Copper Creek," Morris said. "There are representations that have been made to the community that are not consistent with the available data."

Morris specifically pointed to what she believes are incomplete enrollment figures for Copper Creek.

Here is what Amphi says is the current number of students at the schools marked for closure:

However, Morris claims that there are some numbers missing for Copper Creek.

"The enrollment numbers that the district has published for Copper Creek don't include, at a minimum, their special education preschool classes, which are 40 or more students," Morris said.

Amphitheater Public Schools

According to Amphi School District statistics, enrollment has been declining consistently for years due to declining birth rates and school vouchers. However, parents like Morris believe this explanation doesn't tell the complete story.

The community response has been significant. In a Change.org petition, over 1,000 people have signed a petition to stop Copper Creek's closure, and a formal letter requesting a delay was sent to the school board.

"If you think about it, there must be at least 1,000 families within the district who are affected by this decision to close four elementary schools," Morris said. "

"They need an opportunity to be heard as well," Lowry said.

Superintendent Jaeger did not respond to requests for comment but held a public meeting on December 9. Communications Director Michelle Valenzuela spoke on his behalf, explaining the factors behind the closure decision.

"We've been looking at enrollment data, birth rate, feeder patterns, the voucher system's impact on our enrollment, and charter school and private school impact on our enrollment and what that might look like going forward, and also at the capacities of our schools," Valenzuela said. "The cost of operations and all of that data is in the mix to work to come to the best recommendation he feels he can make for the health of our district."

It should be noted that while the District did allow an expanded time for public comment, multiple parents including Lowry & Morris expressed fustration on what they believe was not enough time to hear from the public.

The AUSD board now has a decision to make. They say the final decision on the elementary school closures will be made on January 13th. Some parents hope this effort will convince the board to change its mind.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as they become available.