'One more scare': The Slaughterhouse rises from the dead for one more season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just when Tucson thought the screaming was over, the Slaughterhouse is back. One of Tucson's go-to haunted attractions has returned for one final season of frights, scares, and, fair warning, a deeply unsettling number of clowns.

Operations manager Tyler Sutton said the team was not sure they would get another shot at terrorizing Tucson.

"We thought we were done, but we're back for one more year." Sutton said.

With an empty building sitting there and a city full of Halloween fans eager for a thrill, the decision to come back turned out to be a simple one.

"While we're still here, we figured instead of having an empty building, let's give Tucson something to show up to and come get scared in October," Sutton said.

For this last hurrah, the Slaughterhouse is blending veteran scare actors who have been there since the beginning with a crop of fresh faces ready to make their mark on the house.

"We've got a good mix of actors who have been here the entire way from year one, as well as a bunch of new faces showing up," Sutton said.

At its core, Sutton said, the mission is the same as it has always been.

"We'll do whatever we can to, you know, give our fellow Tucsonans that fun thing to come do with the family in October and come get scared," Sutton said.

A heads-up to those planning a visit: the Slaughterhouse is packed with jarring lights and sights that come out of nowhere.

Repeat visitors Xander Ellis and Tatianna Cajcon, who have made the Slaughterhouse a Halloween tradition, said this year was the most terrifying trip yet.

I've gone three years in a row now, but this is definitely the scariest year," Cajcon said.

This time was definitely terrifying. I was running through it." Ellis said.

For first-timers David and Dakota Vega, the return of the Slaughterhouse came as welcome news after hearing about it from others for years.

"I was really happy when I saw the announcement because I hadn't gotten to experience it and everybody was like, it was so fun." David Vega said.

There is still time for anyone brave enough to take on the horror one more time. The Slaughterhouse is open every weekend, from Thursday to Sunday, through the end of October.