Northside protesters demand respect for immigrant & citizens' rights during anti-ICE demonstration

Dozens of protesters gathered on Tucson's Northside to voice their opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions, demanding respect for both undocumented immigrants and U.S. citizens.

The demonstration, organized by the Indivisible Tucson Action Alliance, brought community members to the streets with picket signs as part of what they called a "Resist at Rush Hour" protest.

ITAA Representative Pam Malouf said she was motivated to protest after witnessing what she described as aggressive ICE tactics against demonstrators.

"When I see pictures of protesters like me, and I see they're five feet away from an ICE officer and they're being sprayed with pepper spray, they're clearly not hurting that person," Malouf said. "They're not attacking them. It's our constitutional right to protest."

Malouf emphasized that peaceful demonstrations should be protected under the Constitution.

"We have the right to protest non-violently, and I shouldn't be sprayed just because I'm holding up a sign or even objecting to someone," Malouf said.

This protest followed nationwide demonstrations on Jan. 20th, where protesters took to the streets to speak out against ICE & President Donald Trump.

Fellow protesters Elaine and Howie Fagan joined the demonstration to show solidarity with the immigrant community.

"We're just trying in our small way to show support for the people against the terrible things that Trump is doing to our country and to the world," Elaine Fagan said. "We're part of the resistance, a small part, but we are."

Protester Payton Firmage said she is protesting to seek justice for those affected by immigration enforcement.

"We're protesting for justice for Renee, for all the immigrants who have been taken from their homes," Firmage said.

Malouf called for changes in how ICE officers conduct their operations.

"I'd like to see ICE take off their masks, show their ID, and treat people respectfully," Malouf said.