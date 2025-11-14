Northside food bank still seeing demand after government reopens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Economic Security has resumed normal SNAP benefits following the end of the government shutdown, but food banks across the state are still experiencing a demand from families struggling to put food on the table.

Interfaith Community Services' food bank on Tucson's northside has seen a dramatic surge in visitors during recent weeks. The facility, located on Ina and Shannon roads, typically serves 100 to 125 people during their Tuesday and Thursday food distributions. However, they have been serving up to 300 people since SNAP benefits were temporarily suspended.

"I haven't been working, so they took my food stamps, so we didn't have much in the refrigerator," said Eddie Perez, a food bank client.

The organization's mobile food bank has also experienced similar increases, jumping from their usual 50 visitors to 90 to 100 people per distribution.

"Usually I get little side jobs, and that's what keeps us afloat, but right now I haven't had anything," Perez said.

Tom McKinney, CEO of Interfaith Community Services, said the organization served 1,000 additional people during the government shutdown period, with 600 of those being first-time visitors to the food bank.

"I foresee this going on for a bit for people and we're going to be here to try to help them," McKinney said.

The increased demand represents a continuation of a trend that began before the government shutdown. From January to September, Interfaith Community Services served more than 17,000 additional people compared to the same period the previous year.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security confirmed that SNAP benefits are now funded through September 30, 2026, and the agency is taking immediate action to issue any outstanding benefits to eligible recipients.

To manage the increased demand, Interfaith Community Services is partnering with other food banks to leverage joint purchasing power and maximize their resources. The organization has also received additional donations following media coverage of the food insecurity crisis, including KGUN9’s Andrew Christiansen’s report.

Jane Smith, a volunteer at the food bank, has witnessed the surge firsthand and brings a personal perspective to her service.

"It's increased a lot since the whole SNAP," Smith said.

Smith previously relied on food bank services herself and currently has three children who were furloughed during the shutdown.

"There was a time in my life when I had to use the food bank many many years ago. I have three of my children that are furloughed so everyone's waiting for some money to come through," Smith said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.