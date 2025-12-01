Northside business Fabrics That Go celebrates 80-year anniversary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fabrics That Go, a northside business, is celebrating its 80-year anniversary, highlighting decades of service to the community.

Kathy Hansen has been a loyal customer to Fabrics That Go for over 20 years.

"I remember when the grandpa and grandma were running the shop," Hansen said, reminiscing about times with the original owners, Herman and Claire Grunstein. "So it’s been a lot of years that I’ve seen people and worked with them here."

Hansen says it’s her go-to store compared to chain brands.

"Oh, it’s great," Hansen said. "It’s one-stop shopping. I can make my list of what I need and just come and get it."

Fabrics That Go is family-owned. The Grunsteins started the store in 1945 in New Jersey, before moving it here to Tucson in the 1970s and passing it on to their son Robert Grunstein.

Employees Pamela Summers and Deb Forftwengler work together with Robert to keep the Grunstein legacy alive in the store.

"I love the creation part of it and then seeing the finished project," Fortwengler explained. "It’s hard for a lot of people to see that little piece of fabric and imagine it on a window, and that’s what I’m here for; the imagination that they can achieve out of it."

Summers told KGUN about what she believes is the secret to Fabrics That Go's success.

"We go out of our way for our customers to make sure that they’re satisfied," Summers said. It’s been a lot of fun getting customers what they want, satisfying them, making their home look beautiful."

With a large selection of fabrics, creating and upscaling cushions and drapery, the two hope to keep serving the Tucson community for many more years.

"It’s taking something that the customer wants and making it a reality for them, that's the best part," Summers concluded. "When it all comes together, they just can’t believe what they did. It’s a collaboration between the customer and us, so we do our best to provide what their needs are. When we do, it’s just a really good feeling."