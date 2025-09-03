New COVID vaccine restrictions mean lower availability in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the new COVID-19 vaccine and it comes with new restrictions on who can get the shot.

Arizona is one of 13 states, along with Washington, D.C., where there is now limited access to the vaccine.

Although new COVID-19 vaccines are approved for people over 65 years old, the FDA is limiting access for people under 65 who do not have a high-risk health condition.

Right now, CVS and Walgreens may ask you to provide a prescription for the new COVID-19 vaccine. Until now, anybody older than six months could receive the vaccine regardless of their health.

Crystal Rambaud, Assistant Director of Clinical Services at Pima County Health Department, shares which health conditions could make someone eligible for the vaccine.

“High blood pressure or diabetes. Obesity, sedentary lifestyle, certain mental health conditions," Rambaud said.

Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows people who are 19 to 44 years old are the most affected in the current COVID-19 season.

As of last week, there have been over 14,000 deaths in the U.S. where COVID-19 was the underlying or contributing cause of death, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new policies could create barriers for people who want to get vaccinated but no longer qualify.

“Anything that's going to limit administration of vaccines at commercial pharmacy is going to limit access to the community because we do rely a lot on commercial pharmacy to administer a lot of doses in our community and in communities across the country," Rambaud.

I reached out to Walgreens about their policy change and they stated:

"We are proud to serve as a top choice and trusted destination for health and wellness, including our commitment to protecting patients and communities through continued access to essential vaccines such as those for COVID-19, influenza, RSV, measles and shingles, among others.

With the recent FDA approval of the 2025–2026 COVID-19 vaccine, Walgreens is prepared to offer the vaccine in states where we are able to do so. In accordance with FDA approval and state requirements, we will offer the vaccine to all adults ages 65 years and older, as well as to individuals under 65 who are at higher risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19, as determined by the CDC.

Patients can review their vaccine eligibility and schedule their vaccines by speaking directly with their local Walgreens pharmacists, or visiting Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, using the Walgreens app, calling 1-800-WALGREEN or texting FLU to 66879."

After reaching out to CVS, I did not receive a response.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet later this month to make an updated recommendation on vaccine guidelines.