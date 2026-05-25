More Americans are skipping restaurants, how Tucson eateries are fighting to keep their doors open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson families are rethinking the way they spend, and it's changing the way some local restaurants do business.

Nearly every street seems lined with fast-food promotions these days, and now some local spots are jumping on the trend, too.

"Mostly when we go out I try looking for deals," Jordan Gutierrez said.

Marc Monroy

Neighbors say life is getting tough — and expensive.

"Gas, groceries, you name it. Everything is higher in price so it's try to save where you can," Chris Taylor said.

That's driving many to hunt for the best bargains. According to the statistics website Statista, more than a third of Americans are eating out less, so local spots are working hard to bring customers back.

Rodrigo Sanchez and Fratelli Espresso introduced an $8 combo meal that has been a game-changer.

Marc Monroy

"We made it for that reason, so our people can save more money and not spend a copious amount of money eating out," Sanchez said.

The deal has helped customers save cash and build community connection.

"Those customers start to turn into friends, so, for us those aren't normal clients anymore," Sanchez said.

At Comida del Barrio, a three-for-$5 burrito pack is a top seller. Taylor is a regular there.

Marc Monroy

"My daughter has us changing the way we eat so, we spend differently now, definitely," Taylor said.

"It's better too for the price," Gutierrez said.

From $8 combo meals to two Sonoran hot dogs for $7 to three-for-$5 burritos, neighbors say these types of deals are now their go-to.

"I understand that there are a lot of people that go out and try to spend the least amount of money possible," Sanchez said.