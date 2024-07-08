Watch Now
Major intersection on Northwest side remain closed, TEP crews continue repairs to damaged power lines

Ina and Shannon closed since Friday; TEP tells KGUN it’s unclear when the intersection will reopen
Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jul 08, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A severe monsoon thunderstorm left one Northside intersection, Ina Road and Shannon Road, closed for several days due to damaged power lines.

Tucson Electric Power (TEP) field crews replaced all 14 damaged wooden poles with steel poles. Crews will continue working on the repairs for the rest of the week. This will keep Ina Road closed between North Camino de la Tierra and North Mona Lisa Road.

A restaurant close to the damage, Trident Grill IV, closed down when the storm hit. Now, employees are guiding customers through a detour to make sure they arrive safely.

“I just have to tell them the only entrance is through Shannon and you can get there if you go through Shannon, but that’s kind of the only way you’re allowed in," Brown said. "When it first happened, they weren’t letting anyone in or out of the parking lot.”

TEP tells me it’s unclear when the intersection will reopen, but will continue coordinating with law enforcement and transportation officials.

