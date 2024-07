TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands are without power across Tucson, Friday evening.

According to the TEP Outage Map, nearly 6,000 customers are without power.

About 4,800 of those customers without power span from West Tucson all the way to Oro Valley.

Another 1,098 customers without power are in the Rita Ranch area.

KGUN 9 will continue to monitor the Outages and bring you the latest information on air and online.